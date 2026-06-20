Why Orkla wants to change Eastern’s sales model after five years

Bengaluru: Orkla India, the listed maker of MTR Foods, is revamping the sales and distribution network of Eastern Condiments, nearly five years after acquiring the southern company, as it focuses on modern trade, quick commerce and convenience foods.
This restructuring comes after years spent understanding a business whose strengths were deeply tied to Kerala’s unique retail landscape, highlighting the complexities large consumer goods companies often face when integrating regional brands built around deeply local distribution networks and consumer habits.
Orkla first entered Eastern Condiments in 2021, when its subsidiary MTR Foods acquired a 67.82% stake in the Kerala-based spices maker for about ₹1,356 crore, valuing the company at roughly ₹2,000 crore. The transaction was later followed by a merger of Eastern with MTR Foods, increasing Orkla’s ownership in the combined business to 90.01%, with the Meeran family, the founders, retaining the remaining 9.99% stake.