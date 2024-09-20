Orkla India eyes public listing after completing restructuring
Summary
- The MTR parent announced the reorganization of its India business in October 2023 and it is likely to take another 12 months to see it through.
NEW DELHI : The Indian arm of Norwegian investment company Orkla ASA, which sells spices and food products under the MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments brands in the country, is likely to complete its business restructuring in another 12 months before exploring a public listing, said a top executive.