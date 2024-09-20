Orkla India eyes public listing after completing restructuring

“We did a pre-IPO (initial public offering) study; we presented that to the board, and they said, 'Why don't you evaluate whether you want to look at the capital markets?’. This happened in June. So, we are in the process of evaluation. We are at a very early stage, and whatever will happen will happen maybe in 2025 or so," Sanjay Sharma, chief executive of Orkla India, said on the sidelines of the World Food India 2024 held in the capital on Thursday.