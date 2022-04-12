OroPocket starts dual-vault system for physical delivery of digital gold, silver

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“Users can easily convert digital gold to physical gold and the delivery comes with insurance, to ensure your gold reaches you safely with a premium tamper-proof delivery," OroPocket said in its statement.
“Under this, users can liquidate their assets whenever they want and can transfer their gold or silver to the Indian vault at the same price. They can also enjoy the ease of service by directly buying gold or silver from Indian vaults and converting them into physical gold by ordering at-home delivery," said Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder, OroPocket.
Digital gold and silver offering on OroPocket platform is backed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. What it means is that the net gold purchased by customers from OroPocket to date is backed by a similar amount of physical gold or silver stored in safe custody vaults of IDBI Trusteeship, which ensures that customers‘ interests are well protected.
The company said under the dual vault system, customers with assets in the UK vault will not be able to purchase new gold and silver in the UK vaults, however, they can sell or continue to keep their existing assets in the UK Vault. There are no changes for Indian vault customers.
“All the future purchases including gold and silver AIP on OroPocket app, would happen in the Indian vault from now on. This will enable us to start physical deliveries of gold and silver to the customer’s doorstep. Users can liquidate the assets whenever they want and can transfer their gold or silver to the Indian vault at the same price," said Mohit Madan, CEO and Founder, OroPocket.