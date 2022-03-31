While comedian Chris Rocks is still processing the slap from Actor and Academy Award winner Will Smith at the Oscars last Sunday, a new website has been created related to the incident.

Chrisslap.com allows users to slap Chris Rock with a plam paced on the left side and his face on the right side. The creation of the webiste takes it to next level, the memes and debate that followed the slapgate controversy.

The speed of the slap is measured in Km/h or m/h and users can share their score via social media platforms.

57-year-old Chris Rock said he is still "kind of processing" Sunday's night infamous incident, adding he will open up about the now viral on-camera moment on his own time.

The comic's appearance follows best actor Oscar winner Smith's public apology to him via a statement on Instagram on Monday. The "King Richard" star had apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his award acceptance speech, but had left out Rock while addressing the 'slapgate'.

At the Academy Awards, Rock made a crass joke about Smith's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the award for best documentary feature. The comic suggested that Pinkett Smith was now ready to star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", an apparent reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia, an autoimmune condition.

Smith, who appeared to have laughed at the joke earlier, soon strode towards the stage and smacked Rock across his face, leaving the people in attendance and millions across the world watching the live streaming of Hollywood's biggest night stunned.

Returning to his seat, he yelled at Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth!"

In his Monday's statement, Smith wrote jokes at his expense are a part of the job, "but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of alopecia, which can cause baldness.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock. Its board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said it had asked Smith to leave the ceremony after hitting Rock, but he refused to do so.

This was not the first time Rock had made a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense. When he hosted the 2016 Oscars, some people boycotted the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock then: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited."

