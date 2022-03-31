Oscars: New website Chrisslap.com measures Chris Rock slap speed

At the Academy Awards, Rock made a crass joke about Smith's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the award for best documentary feature. The comic suggested that Pinkett Smith was now ready to star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", an apparent reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia, an autoimmune condition.

