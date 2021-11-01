OTO launches two-wheeler financing programme for shipping agents

The programme allows riders freedom to select and own two-wheelers of their choice, OTO said in a press release. Partner companies, who sign up for the programme will be required to make timely payments of EMIs to OTO on behalf of riders while ensuring that the latter get enough opportunities weekly, to meet EMI expenses. With an initial down payment of 10%, the programme also enables multiple tenure options from 12 to 30 months. The vehicle is comprehensively insured for the complete tenure.