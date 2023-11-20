OTT platform Atrangii to add streaming, e-commerce services

New Delhi: Video streaming platform Atrangii will expand into a ‘super app’ to include new streaming services like Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt and Imli, and also add an e-commerce platform, priced at ₹99 for a month for Android users and ₹135 per month for iOS users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atrangii is an OTT platform owned by film, television and web content producer Vibhu Agarwal. The ‘super app’ will be available for ₹180 for three months for Android users and Rs.225 for iOS users while the annual Android and iOS plans will cost Rs.333 and ₹369 respectively.

Premium shows on the platform will include the content slate from Atrangii including Baghin, Johri, Kaccha Pappad Pakka Pappad, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Ganga, Mr and Mrs Khurana and Libaas. The upcoming slate includes shows like Ishqneeti, Kadiyaan, Ghost and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Firangii will stream fiction shows from foreign languages such as Korean, Turkish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, Pakistani and others dubbed in Hindi with English subtitles. Satrangii will primarily feature original finite web series which will vary from long format stories to short series, ranging between eight to 20 episodes.

Flaunt will offer lifestyle content including a non-fiction show titled KINK, hosted by Divya Agarwal and a reality talk show Ansuni… Teri Kahi, Maine Suni. Imli, on the other hand, will offer audio content, spanning genres like horror, crime, thriller, love, romance and others.

“We are delighted to add four more platforms - Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt and Imli to our Atrangii ecosystem. Ever since Atrangii has launched, our only endeavour has been to make it a one-stop destination for everything entertainment. To further this initiative, we have also enhanced and added our e-commerce platform to the super app. Subscribers of Atrangii OTT, can now stream content and shop on one single platform. This saves the consumer the hassle of registering and subscribing to different apps to achieve their entertainment and shopping needs," Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Atrangii Group said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.