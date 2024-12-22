India’s OTT platform, OTTplay, announced its partnership with the telecom major BSNL to provide digital content easily accessible to all BSNL mobile users in Pondicherry on Sunday, December 22.

New Delhi, 22 December 2025: OTTplay, India’s OTT super app and leading OTT aggregator has announced their partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of India’s leading telecommunications providers to make digital entertainment more accessible to BSNL subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, BSNL’s Intranet TV (BiTV) brings over 300 live TV channels, including premium channels, to mobile users in Puducherry, free of cost in partnership with OTTplay. This service aims to deliver high-quality entertainment, making digital content easily accessible to all BSNL mobile users in Pondicherry, irrespective of their plans. This service will be rolled out as a pilot in January(pls confirm)

BSNL's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network will provide users with free live TV services with clear visuals and a Pay TV facility. Leveraging the IFTV service (fibre-based intranet TV) and the power of OTTplay’s vast content library, BSNL subscribers will gain exclusive access to blockbuster movies, trending web series, premium content, documentaries, and regional programming. Enabling access to live channels and premium Pay TV content with crystal-clear streaming over BSNL’s FTTH network, all BSNL FTTH subscribers can explore this exclusive service at no additional cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Focusing on network and data independence, these new offerings from OTTplay will ensure a superior audio-visual quality with no compromise on the streaming experience for the subscribers. The partnership comes with 50+ channels and 1000+ PayTV titles for subscribers, aligning the move with BSNL’s new vision to enhance its offerings by integrating top-tier entertainment with high-speed internet and reliable connectivity.

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO, OTTplay, said: “With new BiTV innovation, we’re proud to bring world-class entertainment to BSNL customers across India. Together, we’re unlocking the magic of cinema and entertainment across genres, languages, and regions and redefining how BSNL customers experience digital entertainment in India."

According to Robert Ravi, BSNL CMD,“With BiTV, through our partners, BSNL is giving every customer the power to access entertainment on the go, ‘anytime, anywhere’, free of cost, irrespective of the plan they are, making it a perfect alternative to the outdated PRBT systems; by combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier content. BSNL will be one of the first telecom service provider to revolutionize its old PRBT by offering this groundbreaking service." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this partnership, OTTplay and BSNL together promote digital inclusion and are responsible for fostering connectivity in rural and urban areas. By combining BSNL’s extensive network reach with OTTplay’s engaging content, the partnership aims to deliver entertainment to each and every household.

