Our aspiration is to get into double-digit revenue growth: Marico
In an interview, Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico Ltd, says that for companies in mass categories, direct distribution will be a source of long-term competitive advantage.
Mumbai: Parachute oil maker Marico reported a 3% rise in the March quarter volumes in its India business, while revenue from operations increased 2% year-on-year. Mint spoke to Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico Ltd, on the company’s plans to improve top-line in the coming quarters—after successive price cuts in its Saffola edible oil portfolio impacted revenues. The company has also announced investments to ramp up direct distribution in a move to reach more rural markets. It is working on expanding its food distribution. Edited excerpts: