Our brand value got eroded under Mistry, says Tata Sons

MUMBAI : Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd said on Thursday that despite claims of good performance, the chairmanship of Cyrus Mistry saw an erosion in brand value and a decline in the financial performance of Tata group companies. The holding parent of Tata group companies said in a court filing that the bulk of operating companies underperformed the benchmark Sensex index, and that Tata Sons did not enter any significant new business opportunities during Mistry’s tenure.