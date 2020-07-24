Our mission is to simplify financial services for a billion users: Sachin Bansal

BENGALURU : After co-founding India’s largest e-commerce firm Flipkart, entrepreneur Sachin Bansal , on Thursday, said he plans to simplify and improve accessibility of financial services for a billion users as he aggressively doubles down on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector with his latest venture, Navi.

The middle-class Indian is still under-tapped and does not get quality service from banks and other financial service institutions because of the cost of operations, Bansal said at the Global Fintech Festival 2020, during a conversation with Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Sequoia Capital India.

“Our mission is to simplify financial services for a billion users and make it accessible for them by creating a bank for a billion users. Basically, the cost of operations is really high for this segment and it passes on to customers. Our focus is the middle-income group. The top 50 million is well served by banks. Despite having the means, the next 100 million, which isn’t the high-income group, don’t get the attention of the banks," Bansal said.

“We have become one of the largest digital lending startups in the country within a short span of time," Bansal added.

Earlier this year, Bansal had said that he will commit his entire proceeds from the sale of his stake in Flipkart (around $450 million) for the startup. In April, Navi had raised ₹204 crore from private equity firm Gaja Capital and others. In June, Navi launched a mobile app to provide instant personal loans targeted at consumers in the middle-income segment.

Bengaluru-based Navi was founded by Bansal in May 2018 after he moved out of Flipkart.

He has also backed several tech startups across sectors in his personal capacity, while Navi has also been making strategic investments in several financial sector companies over the last few months.

At present, Navi disburses unsecured loans to the middle-income group, with ticket sizes of up to ₹5 lakh, for a 12-24 month period and underwrites the loans digitally without any documents, through its app.

Last September, Bansal had acquired non-banking financial company (NBFC) Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services Pvt. Ltd and received approvals from the Competition Commission of India to acquire Essel Mutual Fund.

“Microfinance is an interesting space. In every rural household there is one smartphone and slowly the woman of the house is also getting a smartphone. Gradually microfinance will become more mainstream. The coronavirus pandemic changes it a bit, but the core focus will be the middle-income and lower-income segments," Bansal said.

“We have acquired an NBFC working in rural financing and we also have a financial services play with life insurance, health insurance, and motor insurance. It is still at a very early stage," he said.

Navi Technologies was positioned with the hypothesis that the demand is way higher than the supply for credit in the country, Bansal said.

“It was a risky strategy but we are confident of the underwriting models that we have."

Earlier this year, Navi had acquired DHFL General Insurance Ltd from Wadhawan Global Capital and had applied for a banking licence. Last year, it had also applied for a mutual fund licence through Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt. Ltd.

“Mutual funds will see big growth and again will benefit from automation as margins come down. It is a complicated product, which needs to be simplified for users, just like insurance. We have also applied for a mutual fund licence," said Bansal.

“The BFSI sector is not conducive to startups and, if I was starting fresh and had no credibility, it would have been difficult to enter the space. All the financial services players can attract a lot more startups and that can kickstart the innovation in this space," he said.

