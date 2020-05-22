There were four trends in insurance that were happening for the last 10 years, but they were happening at a very slow rate. One, people were realizing they need health insurance and life insurance, so awareness was growing. And we played a large role in that because we have spent upwards of ₹1,000 crore in advertising (since starting out in 2008). Second, more people buying products on their own, which basically means they were opting for online versus offline. Third, there was niche product creation, which means creating better products based on customer data. The fourth was trying to do as much fulfilment remotely as possible. So, doing e-KYC, e-medicals, video inspections, etc. Covid-19 has speeded up all these four trends.