Out-of-court M&A deals set to pick up pace on IBC suspension

“The earlier crises, such as the 2008 recession and dotcom crash, were majorly financial in nature, which involved loss of investor confidence and fall in demand. The supply side was impacted later. This is a health crisis, which has first led to a break down of the supply chain and then hit the demand side," Nandini Chopra, managing director, A&M India, said. The earlier crises were predictable as economies were likely to bounce back once investor confidence was back, she said.