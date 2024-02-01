Out with the board, say angry Byju's investors

Last week, Byju’s launched a rights issue at a post-money valuation of $225-250 million. As the rights issue is being raised at a pre-money valuation of $25 million, this means investors who came in at high valuations could get wiped out from the cap table, if they decline to participate. Investors have not formally indicated if they will participate in the current format. Should the proposal for EGM succeed, investors can expect the meeting on 23 February, a second person said. It will be just a week ahead of the end of the rights issue, which the company announced last week and will stay valid for 30 days.