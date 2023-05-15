Outgoing Puma India executives launch Agilitas Sports, raise ₹430 crore2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, has advised several funds that invested ₹400 crore in Agilitas Sports
New Delhi: Top executives of Puma India, led by Abhishek Ganguly, the outgoing managing director, Puma India and South East Asia, have launched Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure solutions platform that will work across the value chain of sports clothing and footwear in India.
