Outlook for Indian aviation looks stable: ICRA3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:58 PM IST
- The industry has witnessed improved pricing power, that has resulted in healthier yields and thus, the revenue per available seat kilometer- cost per available seat kilometer spread of the airlines has also fared better, ICRA said
NEW DELHI : Ratings agency ICRA has revised the outlook for Indian aviation industry to stable from negative on the back of fast-paced recovery in domestic passenger traffic in the current financial year and the expected continuation in the next financial year as well.
