Outlook for Indian aviation looks stable: ICRA

“The pace of recovery in industry earnings will be gradual owing to the high fixed cost nature of the business. The industry is estimated to report a net loss of Rs. 110-130 billion ( ₹11,000-13,000 crore) in FY23 due to elevated ATF prices twined with the depreciation of the INR against the US$. However, the same is much lower than the net loss of Rs. 235 billion ( ₹23500 crore) in FY22 and ICRA’s earlier estimated net loss of Rs. 150-170 billion ( ₹15,000-17,000 crore) in FY23, primarily driven by the improved ability of the airlines to shore up their yields without impacting the demand," Mr. Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}