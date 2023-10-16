Ovens, streaming and loyalty points - Is Air India Express preparing the right recipe to take on IndiGo?
Time to focus on Air India Express. With a rapid expansion plan to make a mark in Indian skies, what is it that the airline is relying on? To take on the likes of IndiGo, the airline will need a differentiator strategy and it seems to have three points for that. Read on:
Since the time the Tata group acquired Air India, the focus has largely been on Air India and not Air India Express, the low cost subsidiary. While Air India Express may be small, it has been profitable and the Tata group decided to continue Air India Express in “Business As Usual" mode even as went around buying the remainder of the stake in AirAsia India, making it a subsidiary of Air India and working towards the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express.