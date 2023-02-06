Amidst the recent market volatility that led to market losses topping $110 billion, Adani Group on Monday announced that promoters have paid the amounts to prepay $1.114 billion ahead of its maturity of September 2024. Following this repayment, Adani will release equity shares in three of its firms in due course. These firms are Adani Ports, Adani Green, and Adani Transmission. The Gautam Adani-backed group said, this is in continuation of the promoters’ assurance to prepay all share-backed financing.

