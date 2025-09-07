‘Over 1,200 departures every single day’: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says incidence rate entirely normal

Amid incidents involving some of the company's aircraft in recent months, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has said that the “incidence rate is entirely normal” considering the size and scale of the Tata Group-owned carrier.

In a message to its staff on September 5, the Air India CEO said that noted that airlines routinely face a mix of controllable and uncontrollable operational scenarios. However, he emphasised the need for transparency, saying that Air India has increased efforts to remain transparent to its customers.

“In the short term, though, it naturally results in an uptick of news coverage, and with more than 1,200 departures every single day - nearly one every minute - across the Air India Group, it can seem like a lot. In the context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate is entirely normal,” Wilson said in his message to employees.

The Air India CEO said that his company has been more transparent than usual in the recent days.

“When the spotlight is on us, it's crucial to offer timely, clear and accurate information and the right context. So, over recent weeks, we have been even more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small,” he said.

Air India's e-voucher plan Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson further in his message to employees on September 5 said that the company has already empowered its frontline staff to issue e-vouchers to customers in case a service disruption has occurred, for example mishandling of luggage.

The airline is planning to extend this power to cabin crew.

"(We) are also working to extend this capability to our cabin crew, enabling them to provide on-the-spot resolution to customers during their journey," he said.

"These measures, along with the improved metrics, reflect the organizational culture we are building and the brand values that matter most: staying grounded, staying focused, and acting with authenticity and integrity, whether or not someone is watching", Wilson added.

Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, together operate over 1,200 flights daily.

