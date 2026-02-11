Over 1,400 Salesforce employees urge tech giant to drop business with ICE authorities; say ‘We are deeply troubled…'

US-based cloud services giant, Salesforce, employees are urging the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc Benioff, to drop potential business opportunities with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, reported the news portal CNBC, citing people aware of the development on 10 February 2026.

“We are concerned that Salesforce products and services may be enabling ICE to expand recruitment, onboarding and operational capacity,” according to the supplementary document with the letter cited by the news agency.

More than 1,400 employees have signed the letter addressed to the company CEO, highlighting their troubles with the company's plan to help ICE hire 10,000 new agents and vet tip-line reports using its services.

“We are deeply troubled by recent press reports describing Salesforce pitches of AI technology to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help the agency ‘expeditiously’ hire 10,000 new agents and vet tip-line reports,” according to the letter cited in the news report.

Cancel all active pitches? According to the news portal's report, the employee's letter to the CEO seeks cancellation of all “active pitches” or “opportunities” for ICE enforcement and hiring, while also asking Salesforce to issue a public statement to remove all masked agents in US cities.

This move from Salesforce employees serves as the latest example of employees working in the technology sector raising their concerns over ICE using their company services after killing US citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota in January 2026, reported the news portal.

ICE — A topic of criticism? People aware of the development also told the news portal that Salesforce CEO Benioff joking about ICE agents being present at the employee gathering in Las Vegas led to employees criticising the same in an internal Slack forum. Benioff's alleged move was reported first by 404 Media.

Employees who signed the letter are asking Salesforce to tell its workers what kind of services it provides to the US ICE and “pause or prohibit infrastructure, AI systems or services that enable ICE operational scale-up.”

The letter from the employees comes at a time when the investors are already concerned about potentially AI models affecting the company's growth prospects in software.

According to the news portal's report, the letter from Salesforce employees comes after 900 Google employees asked the search engine giant to divest itself from ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as of last week.

Salesforce layoffs News portal Business Insider on 10 February 2026, reported that Salesforce Inc., has allegedly laid off up to 1,000 employees at the beginning of in the current month.

Citing Salesforce Inc., LinkedIn posts and profiles, the job cuts allegedly affected job roles including marketing, product management, data analytics, and Agentforce verticals.

The move comes amid the company CEO Marc Benioff's plan to shake up the operations, appointing six new leaders to replace five existing employees, and the company's artificial intelligence (AI) plans.

According to earlier media reports, the CEO said that the company cut the jobs of nearly 4,000 customer support staff as artificial intelligence (AI) tools take a larger share in the customer service in 2025.