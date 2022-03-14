Over 10% of our new hires to come in from tier-2 cities: C.P. Gurnani

BENGALURU : Pune-based IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd is betting big on the opportunities provided by 5G and digital transformation. It has recently also forayed into the metaverse space with the launch of TechMVerse, to offer interactive and immersive experiences to customers. It plans to hire and train about 1,000 people dedicated for the TechMVerse in the first year and initially, the operations will be spread across four hubs – Dallas, London, Pune, and Hyderabad. Tech Mahindra’s entry into the metaverse is expected to be an extension of its NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance human-centric experiences by investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of the customer. As it builds a digital-ready talent pool to power its new initiatives, it is expanding into various tier-2 cities to find and attract the best of talent. In an interview, C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra talks about what’s driving the demand, its foray into the metaverse, and hiring strategy. Edited excerpts:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}