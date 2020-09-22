Over 104 million videos removed in first-half for violating guidelines: TikTok

Over 104 million videos removed in first-half for violating guidelines: TikTok1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
TikTok removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TikTok removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines
ByteDance-owned video-streaming app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.
ByteDance-owned video-streaming app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.
"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said.
"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated