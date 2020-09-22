Over 104 million videos removed in first-half for violating guidelines: TikTok

ByteDance-owned video-streaming app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

