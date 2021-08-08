Over 12,000 companies struck off from records in FY21

While inactive companies may default on certain statutory requirements such as filing of annual returns, they are not necessarily the ones which are involved in financial crimes such as money laundering. Many entrepreneurs incorporate companies with the intention to start a business but due to economic reasons, some of them do not take off, adding to the number of inactive companies in official records. Entities set up by corporate wrongdoers for financial offences generally tend to comply with the filing requirements to stay out of the regulatory radar. They are identified by certain red flags due to their suspicious transactions.