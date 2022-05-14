Over 15 lakh abandoned apps on Google, Apple may be removed soon. Here's why

There is always a risk to safety and security when a mobile application becomes abandoned or outdated. To ensure users have the latest privacy and security features, both Google and Apple are taking additional measures to eliminate apps that pose threat to consumers' credentials. The latest report shows that there are more than 1.5 million mobile apps on Google and Apple for the first quarter of 2022. Chances are that these apps may soon exit from your Play store or iOS.

