Over 17,000 companies set up in May2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 07:12 PM IST
The paid-up capital of all companies set up in May is ₹722 crores and authorised capital is ₹2,611 crores
NEW DELHI : Over 17,000 companies were set up in May, taking the total number of new companies incorporated since the beginning of the year to over 33,600, official data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed indicating that entrepreneurship is on a strong footing.
