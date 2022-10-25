Over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications done in Sept 2022: Govt

Over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications done in Sept 2022: Govt2 min read . 08:17 PM IST
- In September alone, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar, almost 7.7% jump in such transactions when compared with August
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday said that over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out in September 2022.
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday said that over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out in September 2022.
“Aadhaar adoption and usage by residents continues to progress well, indicative of how it is aiding ease of living. In September alone, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar, almost 7.7% jump in such transactions when compared with August,“ the ministry said in a statement.
“Aadhaar adoption and usage by residents continues to progress well, indicative of how it is aiding ease of living. In September alone, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar, almost 7.7% jump in such transactions when compared with August,“ the ministry said in a statement.
It said that residents successfully updated 1.62 crore Aadhaars in the month of September and to date (end of September) 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.
It said that residents successfully updated 1.62 crore Aadhaars in the month of September and to date (end of September) 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.
“In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication,“ it said.
“In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication,“ it said.
As of the end of September, a cumulative 8250.36 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out, as against 8074.95 crore such authentications at the end of `August, the ministry informed.
As of the end of September, a cumulative 8250.36 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out, as against 8074.95 crore such authentications at the end of `August, the ministry informed.
In September, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar was 25.25 crore. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1272.68 crore in August to 1297.93 crore in September.
In September, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar was 25.25 crore. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1272.68 crore in August to 1297.93 crore in September.
According to the ministry, Aadhaar saturation is now near universal among the adult population of India. Among all age groups, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% by end of September.
According to the ministry, Aadhaar saturation is now near universal among the adult population of India. Among all age groups, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% by end of September.
These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.
These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.
Besides, more than 1549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), and the network of micro-ATMs so far, including nearly 21.03 crore such transactions in September alone. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, the ministry said.
Besides, more than 1549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), and the network of micro-ATMs so far, including nearly 21.03 crore such transactions in September alone. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, the ministry said.