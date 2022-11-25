Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Over 20,000 new hires left Apple's plant in China: Report

1 min read . 08:37 AM ISTReuters
More than 20,000 employees have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. (AFP)

The person said the departure was set to complicate the company's previous target to resume full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production of the world's largest iPhone factory.

More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

