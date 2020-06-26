Covid-19: Over 200 employees test positive at Bajaj Auto’s Waluj plant

Responding to Mint's query, Ravi Kyran Ramasamy, chief human resource officer at Bajaj Auto said, "We have more than 8100 employees and contractors employed in our Waluj plant. Our current incidence of 140 cases of Covid is less than 2 percent of our strength. Two of our infected employees with underlying conditions of hyper tension and diabetes have unfortunately succumbed to the infection." In another official statement released on Friday evening, the company said, “we had our first reported case on June 6. We have immediately taken all necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation as per protocol. All incidences were reported to the appropriate authorities."