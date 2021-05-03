Over 30% employees of US software company Basecamp announce resignation: Report

The co-founder also encouraged employees who don’t support the new vision of the company to leave by offering generous severance packages. In his blog Fried stated, “We offered everyone at Basecamp an option of a severance package worth up to six months salary for those who've been with the company over three years, and three months salary for those at the company less than that. No hard feelings, no questions asked. For those who cannot see a future at Basecamp under this new direction, we'll help them in every which way we can to land somewhere else."

