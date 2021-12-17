A total of 5,12,919 complaints have been registered in the national consumer helpline against e-commerce companies from April 2019 to November 2021, minister of state for consumer affairs Ashwini Kuma Choubey said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Maharashtra registered the highest 64,924 complaints, followed by 63,265 in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi recorded 50,522 complaints, while West Bengal registered 38,582 complaints against the e-commerce companies.

He said the "Rule 5(3)(e) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 states that every marketplace e-commerce entity is required to provide in a clear and accessible manner, displayed prominently to its users at an appropriate place on its platform, all information provided to it by sellers under sub-rule (5) of rule 6 including name and contact numbers, and designation of the grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal or for reporting any other matter".

In this regard, CCPA had issued an advisory on October 1, 2021, to industry associations, requesting them to give wide publicity to these provisions and ask members to ensure their compliance.

