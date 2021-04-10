Over 500 employees of Google have written to CEO Sundar Pichai, urging the company to "stop protecting harassers".

Workers sent the letter after a former employee, Emi Nietfeld, wrote in The New York Times alleging that she was harassed while working at Google.

The letter said, "This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behavior".

The letter cited two cases as examples. It pointed out the case of Andy Rubin, the creator of Android mobile software, who was awarded a $90 million exit package after a woman accused him of harassment. The second case mentioned was of Amit Singhal, a former search executive, who was awarded $35 million when he was forced to resign following an investigation into allegation of sexual assault.

The letter said "no harasser should manage or lead a team — whether directly or indirectly — including dotted line reports or managing temps, vendors, or contractors".

It also demanded that the company should change the harasser's team mandatorily so that team members are not forced to work with their harasser. "HR already has a process in place for romantic relationships that could create potential workplace problems. They should use that same process. Alphabet has stricter policies around consensual relationships than they do for harassment," stated the letter.

