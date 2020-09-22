Home >Companies >News >Over 6,600 H-1B visas approved for 14 Indian tech cos in 2019-20: Govt
Over 6,600 H-1B visas approved for 14 Indian tech cos in 2019-20: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 05:29 PM IST PTI

The actual impact on Indian IT companies due to restrictions imposed by the US on H-1B visas can only be gauged in course of time, says MoS IT Sanjay Dhotre

New Delhi: Fourteen of the largest Indian technology companies in the US had an aggregate of 6,663 H-1B visas approved for initial employment in 2019-20, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

"...the 14 largest Indian technology companies in the US had aggregate 6,663 H-1B visas approved for initial employment in the financial year 2019-20," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said, citing data from industry body Nasscom.

These form 7.9 per cent of the total 85,000 H-1B visas approved for cap and cap-exempt initial employment, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"These 14 companies form 85-90 per cent of the H-1B visas issued to all Indian technology companies," Dhotre said.

The actual impact on Indian IT companies due to restrictions imposed by the US on H-1B visas can only be gauged in course of time, the minister added.

In response to a separate query, Dhotre said 190 companies have been allocated a total of 51,297 BPO/ITES seats to set up 276 BPO/ITES units across the country under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS).

"Out of these, 249 units have started operations providing direct employment to over 36,000 people," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

