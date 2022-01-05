NEW DELHI : Dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout on Wednesday said the platform reported 8,588 table bookings per hour in 2021.

An estimated 45 million diners saved ₹1,360 crores via Dineout discounts and offers, the company said in its Dineout Trends Report 2021.

The average bill paid in 2021 went up by 40%, driven in part by revenge consumption as well as a general spike in the cost of eating out. The average bill value was up from ₹1,907 in 2020 to ₹2,670 in 2021.

“The 40% increase in ATV is due to revenge eating phenomena and pent-up dining out demands as it was the only source of entertainment for people in between multiple travel restrictions," it said in a note on Wednesday.

The year was marked by a more severe second wave that drove consumers indoors as strict lockdowns were enforced across the country. However, over the last few months diners once again stepped out, visiting restaurants and pubs.

Interestingly, luxury dining across India increased by as much as 120% while bookings for fine dining formats reported a 105% growth on the Dineout platform.

“In the year gone by, it was interesting to observe how revenge dining shot up the average bill by 40% but still diners made considerable savings," said Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Dineout.

Mehrotra said diners using the platform turned “cautious" picking places with high ratings and reviews.

In fact, in 2021, 73.5% of transactions were made at restaurants with a 4+ rating.

“Mumbai stood out from the rest of the cities with a total of 85.2% of transactions done at the best restaurants in the city. Speaking of the overall restaurant revenue, modernizing technologies in restaurants did help us achieve improved customer satisfaction, thereby boosting restaurant sales," the company said.

Connaught Place in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai’s Lower Parel and Whitefield in Bengaluru emerged as the most popular dining spots in the country in 2021. Kolkata's Salt Lake area came in fifth.

For the third year in a row, the capital was ranked as the dining capital of India accounting for 32% of the total diners, followed by Bangalore at 18%.

Diners picked butter chicken, dal makhni and Naan making North Indian food a hit among those using the platform, followed by Chinese and continental food. Dinner is the most sought-after time for eating meals outside, the report said.

Meanwhile, alcohol consumption held steady too.

“Bangalore consumed 50,000 litres of alcohol in the month of December alone making itself the liquor capital of India in 2021," it said.

A diner in Mumbai paid ₹7,15,000, the single highest bill at BrewDog MidTown, Mumbai, using Dineout.

Dineout is a dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform. The platform processes transactions and bookings for over 100 million diners and $900 million worth of transactions for its partner restaurants. Its platform has a network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities.

