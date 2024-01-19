Over 80% of Indian companies report zero layoffs in 2023
Only 22% of Indian companies sacked their employees in 2023, compared to the global average of 32%, according to a report by HR consulting company Mercer | Mettl
With the threat of layoffs looming over millions of employees due to the entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI), some companies have taken an empathetic move for their employees. A report by HR consulting company has revealed that only 22 of Indian companies sacked their employees in 2023 as against the global avearge of 32%.