WhiteHat Jr, which was acquired by Byju's in 2020, lost 800 of its employees over a period of two months. These employees resigned voluntarily after being asked to return to office, according to a report in Inc42 .

WhiteHat Jr is a platform to learn coding.

The Inc42 report further stated that these employees did not want to return to office and therefore decided to quit.

An email sent out by the company on 18 March, asking the employees to return to office within a month, faced en masse resignations, the report stated. WhiteHat Jr had asked its employees to return to office in various cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.

A few employees Inc42 spoke to said it's a cost-cutting exercise and added that more resignations are expected to come.

Employees also blamed the Byju's acquisition for the resignations and said that the exit of WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj had also influenced their decision.

The employees told Inc42 that things were smooth till Bajaj was at the helm of affairs. He left the company in August 2021, a year after Byju's bought the start-up for $300 million.

The company, meanwhile, issued a statement in which it said: “As part of our back-to-work drive, most of our Sales and Support employees have been asked to report to Gurgaon and Mumbai offices from April 18. We have made exceptions for medical and personal exigencies and have offered relocation assistance as required. Our teachers will continue to work from home."

Elsewhere, in the tech world, Apple employees are also protesting the company's directions asking them to work from office for three days a week.

According to a report in The Verge earlier this month, Ian Goodfellow, the director of machine learning, resigned earlier this month due to Apple CEO Tim Cook's push to get employees back into the office.

Fortune published the results of a survey conducted between 13-19 April this year, which showed that 76% of the employees surveyed were unhappy with the company's return-to-work policy.