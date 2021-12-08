NEW DELHI : The Modi government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that more than 9,800 teaching and 18,500 non-teaching posts are vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs across the nation.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, MoS for education Subhas Sarkar said a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities, 3,230 in IITs and 403 in IIMs.

The minister said that besides faculty positions, 13,782 non-teaching positions are also vacant in central universities across the country. He further added that 4,182 and 543 posts are also vacant in IITs and IIMs respectively

“Occurrence of vacancies and filling up of posts is a continuous process and institutions publish rolling and need-based advertisements to fill the vacant position following the due process. The Ministry of Education from time to time instructed institutions to follow the provisions of reservation to fill the vacancies, including the vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and EWS," Sarkar said.

"All Higher Educational Institutions functioning under the administrative control of the ministry have been instructed to fill faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in the SC, ST, OBC and EWS category in their institutions, by way of a special drive and in a mission mode manner within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021 to September 4, 2022," the minister added.

