Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Over 9,800 teaching, 18,500 non-teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs: Govt

Over 9,800 teaching, 18,500 non-teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs: Govt

The minister further added besides teaching 13,782 non-teaching posts are also vacant in central universities, 4,182 in IITs and 4,182 in IIMs across the country.
1 min read . 05:32 PM IST Livemint

MoS for education Subhas Sarkar said a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities, 3,230 in IITs and 403 in IIMs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Modi government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that more than 9,800 teaching and 18,500 non-teaching posts are vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs across the nation.

NEW DELHI : The Modi government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that more than 9,800 teaching and 18,500 non-teaching posts are vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs across the nation.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, MoS for education Subhas Sarkar said a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities, 3,230 in IITs and 403 in IIMs.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, MoS for education Subhas Sarkar said a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities, 3,230 in IITs and 403 in IIMs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The minister said that besides faculty positions, 13,782 non-teaching positions are also vacant in central universities across the country. He further added that 4,182 and 543 posts are also vacant in IITs and IIMs respectively

“Occurrence of vacancies and filling up of posts is a continuous process and institutions publish rolling and need-based advertisements to fill the vacant position following the due process. The Ministry of Education from time to time instructed institutions to follow the provisions of reservation to fill the vacancies, including the vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and EWS," Sarkar said.

"All Higher Educational Institutions functioning under the administrative control of the ministry have been instructed to fill faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in the SC, ST, OBC and EWS category in their institutions, by way of a special drive and in a mission mode manner within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021 to September 4, 2022," the minister added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

4 reasons why Sensex surged 1,016 points today

6 Indian Companies Betting Big on Renewable Energy

Dateline 2022: A reality check year for stock valuations

Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!