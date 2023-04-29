Over 90% of freshers opt for lower salary option, says Wipro official3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
In February this year, Wipro wrote a letter to candidates who had been offered a salary package of ₹6.5 LPA, asking if they would be willing to join with a salary of ₹3.5 LPA
More than 90% of the freshers have accepted lower salary options at Wipro in order to fast-track onboarding, the company's senior official said in a report by Economic Times.
