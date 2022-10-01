Over 900 patients in OPD per day, says newly built Amrita Hospital

Amrita Hospital administration wanted to start slow in its operations but since its launch the hospital is witnessing a jump of patients in all clinical care departments
New Delhi: Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, is attending more than 900 patients in OPD per day while emergency room and ICUs are running full, said Dr Sanjeev Singh, medical director at the hospital.
According to Singh, initially, the administration wanted to start slow in its operations but since its launch the hospital is witnessing a jump in number of patients in all clinical care departments such as neurology, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, etc
“It is too soon to understand what kind of difference we are making among the patients, but whatever feedback we have got from the patients is – trust and affordability. Most of the patients informed us that they underwent second and third opinion for their medical condition. Right now, we have 54 medical departments and all are busy. Our clinical and nursing teams have already started auditing our work, i.e., medication offered to patients in ICU, IDU etc. They also look into the prescription to see whether it is rational or not. If they find anything, they comment on it and they directly reach out to the consulting doctor," he said.
With a 2,600-bed capacity, the hospital is spread across 130 acres, and is claimed to be Asia’s largest private hospital. In north India, it will serve not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana, but also the entire population of Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of UP, MP, Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as other states in North and North-East India
The hospital authorities have already submitted their application before the Haryana government to start organ transplant procedures and are awaiting a go-ahead.
Amrita Hospital is in the process of getting empaneled with Third Party Administrators (TPA’s) in health insurance sector such as HDFC Ergo, Star Health, Bajaj Alliance, ICIC Lombard, Paramount Health Insurance among others to cater large number of patients across all sections of society.