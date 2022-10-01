Over 900 patients in OPD per day, says newly built Amrita Hospital

“It is too soon to understand what kind of difference we are making among the patients, but whatever feedback we have got from the patients is – trust and affordability. Most of the patients informed us that they underwent second and third opinion for their medical condition. Right now, we have 54 medical departments and all are busy. Our clinical and nursing teams have already started auditing our work, i.e., medication offered to patients in ICU, IDU etc. They also look into the prescription to see whether it is rational or not. If they find anything, they comment on it and they directly reach out to the consulting doctor," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}