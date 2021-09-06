BENGALURU : The overall outlook on enterprise technology spending is strong, and that of Indian IT sector growth is robust, Motilal Oswal said in its latest ‘Bulls and Bears’ report.

“The technology sector is trading at P/E of 30.0x, a 71% premium to its historical average of 17.5x," the brokerage firm said.

Q1 FY22 witnessed strong sequential growth across companies, with the midcaps outgrowing the large caps. The industry is seeing supply-side challenges, which are visible in the higher attrition and wage inflation.

“However, we expect these challenges to be transient as strong fresher hires and re-skilling efforts should be able to normalize the supply side," Motilal Oswal said.

Moreover, the brokerage firm said margin cushions include continued traction in offshoring, better pricing, and operating leverage from the strong demand momentum.

“We believe large cap companies are better placed to absorb the supply pressure given their capabilities in training employees for newer skills," the report said.

