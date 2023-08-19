OVL gets 3 more years for exploring Vietnamese oil block in South China Sea

OVL gets 3 more years for exploring Vietnamese oil block in South China Sea1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
OVL had signed a production sharing contract with PetroVietnam for a deepwater exploratory block in offshore PhuKhanh Basin, Vietnam, in May 2006. Vietnam's ministry of petroleum & industries had issued the investment licence in June 2016.
New Delhi: State-run ONGC Videsh Ltd. has been allowed an extension to explore oil and gas for three more years till 15 June 2026 in a Vietnamese block in the South China Sea.
