State-run oil cos look to acquire Kenya project

India’s energy security efforts have been gaining traction. A case in point is OVL looking to invest around $1 billion in a Brazilian offshore hydrocarbon block with Brazil’s state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) as the operator and raise its stake in the block, as reported by Mint earlier. India has been trying to diversify its energy supplies and access equity oil, with Indian Oil Corp. recently signing separate long-term contracts to procure crude oil from Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA and Petrobras, respectively. Also, India is in talks with Angola and Algeria to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) on long-term contracts.

