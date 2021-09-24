OVL’s production hit by Opec+ cuts, situation in Venezuela: ONGC chairman

NEW DELHI: India’s state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd's (OVL) oil and gas production from overseas assets in FY21 was low by 12.8% and 13.3%, respectively, due to production cuts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the geo-political situation in Venezuela, said Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) chairman and managing director Subhash Kumar at the 28th Annual General Meeting of India’s largest upstream explorer.

OVL is the overseas arm of ONGC and has been investing in oil and gas assets as part of India’s energy security strategy. It suffered reverses in its $2.1-billion acquisition of Imperial Energy Corp. Plc’s Siberian deposits. Also, it awaits overdue dividends from the San Cristobal oil exploration project in Venezuela and is fighting an arbitration case with the Sudanese government to recover around $400 million in unpaid oil dues.

“Production from overseas assets during FY21 was 13.039 MMTOE (Million Metric Tonnes of Oil Equivalent). Oil production was 8.510 mmt; 12.8% less as compared to the production in FY20, and gas production was 4.53 BCM (billion cubic metres), 13.3% lower compared to FY20," Kumar said in his speech.

“The lower production is mainly because projects in Russia, UAE, and Azerbaijan have been impacted by compliance to production cuts agreed upon by the host governments of Opec+ group of countries. Geopolitical situation affected two projects in Venezuela namely Sancristobal and Carabobo-1," he added.

With India’s domestic energy production being low, energy security is an important focus area for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

ONGC’s standalone production during the year was 42.4 mmt of oil and oil equivalent gas.

“Crude oil production including Joint Venture production was 22.5 mmt," Kumar said and added, “Natural gas production including JV production was at 22.816 BCM."

India’s domestic oil production continued to falter in August with the crude oil production down 2.29% as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, according to the monthly production report released by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was a 20.23% increase in gas production in August.

“In the wake of covid-19 outbreak, global oil demand plummeted to a record low. Much of the losses have however already been recouped – from the low of 78.5 million barrels of oil per day (bopd) in April 2020 to 94.7 million bopd in April 2021. Demand is expected to cross the pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the IEA," Kumar said.

This comes in the backdrop of India spending ₹12 trillion annually to meet the energy needs. India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19. It is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries.

“Impact of the pandemic on oil prices was also very swift and steep. At its worst, Brent crude had nosedived to under $20/bbl while WTI marker had traded in the negative, a first. Prices have recovered now on the back of rising demand and coordinated production cutbacks by the OPEC+ group (led by Saudi Arabia and Russia)," Kumar said.

