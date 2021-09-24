OVL’s production hit by Opec+ cuts, situation in Venezuela: ONGC chairman

This comes in the backdrop of India spending ₹12 trillion annually to meet the energy needs. India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19. It is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries.

