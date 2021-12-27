OwO Technologies, a Gurugram-based water e-commerce start-up today raised it has raised $3 million (about ₹22.5 crore) seed funding from marquee investors.

OwO is creating disruptions in the online essentials space (the drinking water market at large) by launching WaaS (water-as-a-service), the company said in a statement adding that the company aims to expand to 75 cities by March 2023.

OwO technologies co-founder and CEO Ajay Changani said, "We have now entered a D2C model to deliver the healthiest water to every Indian home through a water subscription model. With a disruptive business model, it uses technology to ensure that every glass of water consumed in every home is in its healthiest form."

He added that to bring transparency, its water app gives customers the live tracking and data of the quality of water in each glass they are consuming.

