Oxane Partners announces loan servicing rating from S&P Global

Oxane Partners servicing business is helmed by industry veterans Andrew Tisdall and Yousuf Attarwala who have over 40 years of servicing experience between them. Oxane is the only service to be acknowledged both as a top 3 fintech player as well as a top loan servicer across the UK and Europe and has won more than five awards for its technology solutions in the last five years. Oxane recently announced that they are ramping up the team with the launch of their fourth office with 100+ capacity to meet growing demand.

