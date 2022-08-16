Oxane Partners announces loan servicing rating from S&P Global

Oxane Partners has worked with lenders across the UK and Europe to digitalize the deal lifecycle from deal closing until exit through its award-winning technology platforms
NEW DELHI: Oxane Partners, a technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, said it has received its maiden primary servicing rating from S&P Global Ratings with a stable outlook. Oxane Partners forayed into loan servicing in early 2020 with the launch of Loan Servicing 2.0, transforming the traditional servicing paradigm to deliver digitalization, transparency, and responsiveness to lenders.
The rating from S&P Global reflects the strong servicing expertise and technological capabilities underpinning Loan Servicing 2.0.
Loan Servicing 2.0 builds on Oxane Partners‘ position as a proven technology leader in the investment management space. With this, lenders get complete data accuracy, digital access to investment data and reports, and a servicing team that is highly responsive and focused on proactive surveillance and risk monitoring. The rating report by S&P highlights Oxane Partners leadership’s extensive industry experience, a solid proprietary servicing system, advanced digital automation to manage and monitor servicing tasks, and a seasoned loan servicing team backed by strong policies, procedures, and controls.
Oxane Partners has worked with lenders across the UK and Europe to digitalize the deal lifecycle from deal closing until exit through its award-winning technology platforms. In a short span of two years, Oxane Partners has won multiple mandates to act as a facility agent, security agent, and calculation agent for more than 30 global banks, and lenders across commercial real estate, corporate loan portfolios, asset finance, and private securitizations.
Vishal Soni, co-founder of Oxane Partners, said, “... The rating by S&P is a testament to the growth of the Loan Servicing 2.0 paradigm within the industry. Lenders are keen on optimizing efficiency in managing their investment operations. As a result, they are opting to work with providers who can support all their data, technology, servicing, and operations need rather than signing up multiple counterparties and complicating data and process workflows.“
Oxane Partners servicing business is helmed by industry veterans Andrew Tisdall and Yousuf Attarwala who have over 40 years of servicing experience between them. Oxane is the only service to be acknowledged both as a top 3 fintech player as well as a top loan servicer across the UK and Europe and has won more than five awards for its technology solutions in the last five years. Oxane recently announced that they are ramping up the team with the launch of their fourth office with 100+ capacity to meet growing demand.