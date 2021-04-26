1 min read.Updated: 26 Apr 2021, 06:27 PM ISTReuters
The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences , Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others
Biotech startup Vaccitech, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University, said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $613 million in its U.S. initial public offering.
The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences , Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others.