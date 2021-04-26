This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 mln valuation
1 min read.06:27 PM ISTReuters
The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences , Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others
Biotech startup Vaccitech, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University, said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $613 million in its U.S. initial public offering.
The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences , Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others.